National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.
NGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Shares of NGG opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
