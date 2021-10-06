National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

NGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in National Grid by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Grid by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in National Grid by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

