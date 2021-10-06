National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading lifted its holdings in National Grid by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading now owns 14 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $0 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 0.4% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

