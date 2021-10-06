National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.59

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.59 and last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 335430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

