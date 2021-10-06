National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155,174 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of National Retail Properties worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National Retail Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

NYSE NNN traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,453. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

