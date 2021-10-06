Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NTCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 11,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natura &Co will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

