Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

