Neblio Price Tops $1.29 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $23.24 million and $491,234.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006186 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,317,610 coins and its circulating supply is 17,971,609 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.