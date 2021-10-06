Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NDBKY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 10,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,997. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

