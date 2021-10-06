Needham & Company LLC Increases Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $47.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 154.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSHA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

TSHA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,083. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $709.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

