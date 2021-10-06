Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.