Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €90.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.75 ($84.41).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €87.36 ($102.78) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €82.75 and its 200-day moving average is €68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €93.84 ($110.40).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.