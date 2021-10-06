Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €90.00 by Warburg Research

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.75 ($84.41).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €87.36 ($102.78) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €93.84 ($110.40). The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 86.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of €82.75 and a 200 day moving average of €68.53.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

