Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEMTF. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $101.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

