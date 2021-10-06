Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NEMTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $101.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.