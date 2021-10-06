Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NEPH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.46. Nephros has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Tom Gwydir purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,276.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $65,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

