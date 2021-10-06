Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,498,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 1,175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $122.88 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average is $122.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $1,046,000.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.