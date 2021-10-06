Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 74,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $451,949,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $122.50. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.17.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

