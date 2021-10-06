NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 266,953 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.21% of NetApp worth $39,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NetApp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,161,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $176,849,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

