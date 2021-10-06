NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of NetEase worth $76,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $125,923,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,648.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,916 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2,229.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,106,000 after acquiring an additional 445,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 506.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 359,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 160,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,504. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.