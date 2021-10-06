NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,886,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,526. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.99.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $34.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NetEase by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 170,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NetEase by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after acquiring an additional 402,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

