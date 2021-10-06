NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Up 4.1%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.03 and last traded at $86.57. Approximately 59,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,814,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.18.

Several research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

