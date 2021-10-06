Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Theodore A. Sarandos Sells 69,707 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NFLX traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $639.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,512,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $564.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.00. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $640.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

