Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider David A. Hyman Sells 18,116 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NFLX traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $639.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,512,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $640.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

