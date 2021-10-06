Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.54% of Netflix worth $17,627,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $391,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $639.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,512,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.62 and its 200 day moving average is $533.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $640.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.84.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.