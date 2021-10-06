NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 144,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRBO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 485,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,552. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

