NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

NPCE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02. NeuroPace has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 18.32.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

