New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Update

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 15,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 465,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMFC stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

