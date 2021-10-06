New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,086,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.22% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $308,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,339,000 after buying an additional 250,983 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 229,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,904,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 432,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

