Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmark Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after buying an additional 481,240 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

