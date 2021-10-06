Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 526,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 278.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

