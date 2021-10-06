Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 526,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 278.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.
About Nexteer Automotive Group
