NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NSRCF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 14,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,550. NextSource Materials has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.