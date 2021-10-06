Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Trading Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 80,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.31.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

