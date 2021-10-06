Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 12,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $654,396,000 after purchasing an additional 100,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 736,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $140.21. 3,135,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

