Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is Ariel Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,520 shares during the quarter. Nielsen accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Nielsen worth $299,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,424,000 after purchasing an additional 765,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $15,682,000.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

