NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

NKE stock opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $236.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

