Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Up 3.4%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.69. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter.

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

