NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 221,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

