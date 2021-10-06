Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Down 5.9%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 301,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 100,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSANY shares. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

