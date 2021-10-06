Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Up 3.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 6,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 994,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.