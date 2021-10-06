NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Down 19.5% in September

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 135,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 480,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.10. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

