Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Up 21.2% in September

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Noble Roman’s stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,094. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $13.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Noble Roman’s has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

