Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. 54,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

NSRXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

