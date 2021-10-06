Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Given New C$1.76 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$1.27 to C$1.76 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 151.43% from the stock’s previous close.

NRM stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,818. The stock has a market cap of C$52.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. Noram Ventures has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$1.25.

Get Noram Ventures alerts:

About Noram Ventures

Noram Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company owns interests in the Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Noram Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.