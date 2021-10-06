Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Given New C$1.76 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$1.27 to C$1.76 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 151.43% from the stock’s previous close.
NRM stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,818. The stock has a market cap of C$52.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. Noram Ventures has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$1.25.
About Noram Ventures
