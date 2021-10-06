Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $310.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,719. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

