NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

ETR NOEJ traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting €35.74 ($42.05). 39,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.