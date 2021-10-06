NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

ETR NOEJ traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting €35.74 ($42.05). 39,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.