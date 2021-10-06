North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Up 25.7% in September

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,483,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

