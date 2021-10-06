Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) by 822.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,081 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.57% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSTB. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $30,234,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $13,000,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $8,694,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,592,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NSTB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,416. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.