Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.19% of Northrop Grumman worth $111,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after acquiring an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.73.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.58. 11,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.45 and its 200-day moving average is $357.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.