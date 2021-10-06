Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,319 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 988.2% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 495,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $115,743,000 after acquiring an additional 449,524 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 62.4% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

NYSE V traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.39 and a 200 day moving average of $230.12. The stock has a market cap of $441.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.