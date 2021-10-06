Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,319 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $226.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,419,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

